Left Menu
Development News Edition

India put out best corporate tax regime, its story has just begun: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday (local time) said India has put out "probably the best" corporate tax regime in the world now and asserted that the country should use the strength of its domestic market as the structural reforms make it the most attractive destination for investments.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 09:58 IST
India put out best corporate tax regime, its story has just begun: NITI Aayog CEO
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant speaking to ANI in Washington DC.. Image Credit: ANI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday (local time) said India has put out "probably the best" corporate tax regime in the world now and asserted that the country should use the strength of its domestic market as the structural reforms make it the most attractive destination for investments. "The perception of American investors toward China changed... They will always be looking for alternative investment destinations. Now, one is Vietnam which has limited skills and a very limited domestic market. India should really use the strength of its domestic market," Kant told ANI.

"India has put out probably the best corporate tax regime in the world now. At 15% with an effective rate of 17.1%, it makes it the best country as far as corporate tax is concerned... This corporate tax coupled with the size of the domestic market, plus the fact that you pushed digitization and structural reforms that have been carried out makes India a very-very attractive destination for investment," he added. The NITI Aayog CEO said that there are massive opportunities in sectors like electronics, pharmaceutical sector and sports goods in India.

"We have been talking to a number of companies, Apple has already made very substantial investments into India. They are looking at a much bigger period. There are massive opportunities in sectors like electronics, pharmaceutical sector, and sports goods. India should really look at 5-6 sectors where it can be a global champion, penetrating global markets," he said. Kant underlined that amalgamation of 54 labor laws into just four will allow companies to do large-scale manufacturing in India.

"... The big thing that happened in India is an amalgamation of 54 labor laws into just 4 laws and making structural reforms there. This to my mind is really path-breaking that will allow you to do large-scale manufacturing in India," he said. He also asserted that a huge amount of work has been done to improve India's intellectual property rights (IPR) regime.

"India is a great believer in intellectual property rights (IPR). We come out with a new policy on IPR. IPR regime has radically improved. We benchmarked against USA and Japan now. Patent rights are being given within a period of 18-24 months now. A huge amount of work has been done to improve India's IPR regime that had concerns of USA," Kant said to ANI. The NITI Aayog CEO highlighted top American companies engineering R&D either in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

"Silicon Valley has a much closer relationship with Bangalore with reference to the USA. Every top American company today has engineering and R&D either in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Nearly 1,400 companies are doing this (engineering and R&D) in these two cities and now moving to Pune and Gurgaon," he said. "People sitting here (USA) don't realize this but a lot of innovation in the rest of the world is happening in India particularly being done by American companies. So, all these companies are actually employing close to 20,000 people just to engineering R&D... It's very close and tied up the relationship between America and India in many ways. I think this is really the hallmark of our relationship and I personally think that fundamentals of Indian economy are very-very strong," he said.

CEO Kant emphasized that the reforms carried out in India are very structural in nature that is the reason there is a huge opportunity for growth in the country. "The reforms carried out are very structural in nature. India's story has just begun because of these far-reaching reforms and India's urbanization which has just begun. We will be doing more urbanization in the next five decades than what we have done in 500 years," he said.

"We are the only country which is doing 100 smart cities, India is the only country with 50 metros and the government is rolling out a whole program of asset monetization. We are putting out 10,000 kilometers of roads and new airports, which were owned by the Airports Authority of India for privatization. We are doing major public sector privatization," Kant added. "Monesatisation in the public sector actually provides a massive opportunity to companies' pension funds and large PE investors. All of them to put resources in India and created wealth out of India because there is a huge opportunity for growth in India. Therefore, I feel that India's story will be told over the next 2-3 decades," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....

Blues erase 3-0 deficit, drop Blackhawks 4-3

Justin Faulk scored the game-winning goal as the St. Louis Blues rallied from a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored twice for the Blues in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob de la Rose score...

Assam: 3 died, 27 injured till now in protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Three people have died so far while 27 suffered injuries in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the state. The information was provided by the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital where injured were given...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand lose early wickets in record run chase

New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson fell to a fired-up Australia before the first break on the fourth day of the opening test on Sunday, as the tourists daunting run chase on a deteriorating Perth Stadium pitch got off to a disastrous star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019