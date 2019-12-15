FOREIGN HIGHLIGHTS AT 1730 HOURS

FGN18 UK-INDIA-PROTEST

Protests in UK over Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi government's 'failures' London: People from different groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and what they branded as Modi government's "failures". By Aditi Khanna

Many doubted Bangladesh future, it is now ahead of Pak on social, economic indices: Minister Dhaka: Pakistan doubted whether Bangladesh would sustain as an independent nation, but it is now well ahead on human, social and economic indices when compared with the country it was liberated from in 1971, a senior minister said here on Sunday. By Asim Kamal

14 killed, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Nepal Kathmandu: A passenger bus veered off the road and fell some 100 meters along the Araniko Highway in Nepal's Sindhupalchok on Sunday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 18 others.

Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets Madrid: Marathon international climate talks closed Sunday with negotiators postponing until next year a key decision on global carbon markets. (AP)

UK Labour leader Corbyn: I'm sorry for election defeat London: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized Sunday for his party's crushing defeat in the British general election but defended his campaign, which failed to resonate with the party's working-class base, as "one of hope rather than fear." (AP)

Child killed as quake strikes southern Philippines Manila: A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, killing a child, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in an area still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.

