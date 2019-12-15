Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTEBOX-"Total disconnect": Voices from marathon Madrid climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:54 IST
QUOTEBOX-"Total disconnect": Voices from marathon Madrid climate summit
Image Credit: Twitter (@COP25CL)

A U.N. climate summit closed on Sunday with major states snubbing calls for tougher action to combat global warming, prompting sharp criticism from smaller countries and environmental activists.

Here are some key quotes from the final days of the COP25 summit: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis. We must not give up and I will not give up." Sofie Nordvik, Norway's youth delegates:

"We lack the ambition needed to avoid this climate emergency. Our leaders need to step up. The world would have looked very different if young people were in charge today." Zhou Yingmin, China's lead negotiator:

"The results of the meeting did not meet our expectations... I believe everyone regrets that the result was not proportionate to our efforts." Alden Meyer, Union of Concerned Scientists:

"I've been attending these climate negotiations since they first started in 1991. But never have I seen the almost total disconnect we've seen here at COP25 in Madrid between what the science requires and what the climate negotiations are delivering in terms of meaningful action." Carolina Schmidt, president of the talks on behalf of Chile:

"We are all tired." "We are of mixed emotions."

"This has been the longest COP in the history of COPs." Ian Fry, Tuvalu representative:

"There are millions of people all around the world who are already suffering from the impacts of climate change. Denying this fact could be interpreted by some to be a crime against humanity." Kevin Conrad, Papua New Guinea's climate envoy:

"Over the last 24 hours, 90% of the participants have not been involved in this process." Ronan McNern, a spokesman for civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion, after dumping a pile of horse manure near the entrance of the summit:

"Out of shit come the best roses. We hope that the international community comes together to create a beautiful future." New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter:

"An utter failure. COP25 & conferences like it are intended to be actual negotiations to urgently draw down global carbon emissions - not cocktail parties to make politicians feel better about themselves as they squash dissent & sell off our futures to fossil fuel interests." Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International:

"This COP exposed the role of polluters in politics and the youth's deep distrust of government, as climate blockers like Brazil and Saudi Arabia, enabled by irresponsibly weak Chilean leadership, peddled carbon deals and steamrolled scientists and civil society."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Main talking-points from the Serie A weekend IBRAHIMOVIC RETURN LOOKING LESS LIKELYThe return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Serie A at the age of 38 is looking less likely with both AC Milan and Napoli suggesting that their interest has waned. H...

Mayawati says Violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP leader Mayawati on Monday urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University. Maya...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Rappler journalist Ressa launches defence in Philippine libel case

Manila, Dec 16 AFP Philippine journalist Maria Ressa said Monday she would not be silenced as she launched her defence against a libel charge that press advocates call an attempt to curb her news sites critical coverage of President Rodrigo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019