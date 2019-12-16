Left Menu
Development News Edition

US envoy: N. Korea comments 'hostile and unnecessary'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 08:06 IST
US envoy: N. Korea comments 'hostile and unnecessary'
Image Credit: ANI

The top US representative in talks with North Korea on Monday slammed Pyongyang's demands as hostile and unnecessary as its end-of-year deadline approaches but held open the door for fresh negotiations. The North has insisted that Washington offer it new concessions by the end of 2019 with the process largely deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi in February.

Pyongyang has issued a series of increasingly strident declarations in recent weeks, and US special representative Stephen Biegun told reporters in Seoul: "We have heard them all." "It is regrettable that the tone of these statements towards the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan and our friends in Europe have been so hostile and negative and so unnecessary," he said. "The US does not have a deadline, we have a goal."

Pyongyang has said that if Washington fails to make it an acceptable offer, it will adopt a so-far-unspecified "new way". It has also carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks, some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others -- which Pyongyang is banned from testing under UN sanctions.

Biegun added that the US was "fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct a major provocation in the days ahead". "To say the least, such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula," he added.

Directly addressing "our counterparts in North Korea", he went on: "It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here and you know how to reach us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WB: Several trains cancelled in Katihar division following public agitation against CAA

Due to public agitation following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Easte...

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...

RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from Feb: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank saw economic growth slowdown in February, prompting it to cut rates ahead of the curve and wondered why markets were surprised with the decision to pause rate reduction. Noting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019