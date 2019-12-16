Internet service disrupted across Pakistan

Internet services across Pakistan were disrupted following a technical fault in the international submarine cable near Doha on Sunday. In a statement, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said that the internet services were impacted by the technical fault in AAE-1 cable due to which the users might have faced service degradation, Dawn reported.

Due to the fault, internet users across the country had to experience slow browsing and service degradation for several hours. The AAE-1 (Asia-Africa-Europe-1) is a 25,000km consortium cable system connecting South East Asia to Europe via Egypt. It connects Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, with Malaysia and Singapore, then onwards to Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy and France. AAE-1 cable system deploys 100Gbps transmission technology, with a minimum design capacity of 40Tbps.

"The PTCL in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium was working to fully restore internet services across the country," the PTCL stated in its press release. The telecommunication company in a late-night statement said that the services were fully restored after the fault had been rectified and fixed.

Earlier also in October, Pakistan faced a countrywide disruption in internet services following a fault in submarine cables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)