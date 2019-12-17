Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Johnson hope for 'ambitious free trade agreement' between US and UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" between US and UK.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 02:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 02:18 IST
Trump, Johnson hope for 'ambitious free trade agreement' between US and UK
US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" between US and UK. According to a statement, Trump also congratulated Johnson on his victory in the elections.

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and US, and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement," Sputnik quoted the Prime Minister's Office as saying in a statement. Earlier too, Trump had congratulated Johnson on his "great win" in the elections.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!," the US President had said in a tweet. Johnson won 365 seats in the 650-seat parliament, giving him a majority of 80 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...

Raptors, Siakam shoot down hapless Cavs

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Raptors in the first meeting this season between the teams...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019