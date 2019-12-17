Ukraine-Russia gas talks expected on Dec. 19 - EU's Sefcovic
The next round of three-way gas talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine to agree on a gas deal is expected to take place on Thursday, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.
Writing on Twitter, Sefcovic said he was looking forward to the talks, adding that "the time is high to send a positive message to markets and consumers."
