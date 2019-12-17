Japanese brand Rinnai contributes to industrial growth in Malaysia

Malaysia is famous for its prosperous and fast-growing economy, with many successful industries and businesses. Japanese products have been contributing actively to this success. This factory in Taiping town in northwest Malaysia produces high-quality rubber gloves. The sophisticated and delicate manufacturing process is supported by the reliable product of the Rinnai industrial water heater.

Rinnai is a top Japanese brand and here its product support two functions of the factory, first on-demand hot water which is a very critical, very cost-effective and reliable solution to provide hot water which the factory needs for a wide variety of cleaning operations for the process. Also, the Rinnai water heater supports some long-running cleaning operation for ceramic mold and other industrial equipment by providing very hot and very consistent water.

"This is our Rinnai manifold system where we use incoming production hot water and this hot water is used for cleaning solution so this is our on-demand hot water system to generate hot water at the precise temperature that we need at the exact moment when we need it," said Sean Cheang from Comfort Rubber. Rinnai Corporation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on September 1, 2020.

Founded in Nagoya, Japan, Rinnai has evolved into a corporate group that provides a diversity of products and services to benefit people's lives, including kitchen appliances, water heater, and air conditioner. Currently, the Rinnai Group has operations in 17 countries and regions, including Japan, and sells its products in more than 80 nations worldwide.

"According to our company's one-hundred-year brand slogan, creating a healthy way of living, that is the slogan created from Japan and we are good at changing the mindset product range hopefully that our product and service extend to the consumer in a healthier way of living. Being from Japan, our technology has grown over the years, until today we are able to come up with many innovative products," said KM Chan from Rinnai Malaysia. The company's policy is to help enrich the lives of people in various local communities by providing an optimal solution that fits the lifestyle culture, climate condition, and energy situation of each country around the world. (ANI)

