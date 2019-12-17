Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese brand Rinnai contributes to industrial growth in Malaysia

Malaysia is famous for its prosperous and fast-growing economy, with many successful industries and businesses.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:09 IST
Japanese brand Rinnai contributes to industrial growth in Malaysia
Japanese brand Rinnai (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia is famous for its prosperous and fast-growing economy, with many successful industries and businesses. Japanese products have been contributing actively to this success. This factory in Taiping town in northwest Malaysia produces high-quality rubber gloves. The sophisticated and delicate manufacturing process is supported by the reliable product of the Rinnai industrial water heater.

Rinnai is a top Japanese brand and here its product support two functions of the factory, first on-demand hot water which is a very critical, very cost-effective and reliable solution to provide hot water which the factory needs for a wide variety of cleaning operations for the process. Also, the Rinnai water heater supports some long-running cleaning operation for ceramic mold and other industrial equipment by providing very hot and very consistent water.

"This is our Rinnai manifold system where we use incoming production hot water and this hot water is used for cleaning solution so this is our on-demand hot water system to generate hot water at the precise temperature that we need at the exact moment when we need it," said Sean Cheang from Comfort Rubber. Rinnai Corporation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on September 1, 2020.

Founded in Nagoya, Japan, Rinnai has evolved into a corporate group that provides a diversity of products and services to benefit people's lives, including kitchen appliances, water heater, and air conditioner. Currently, the Rinnai Group has operations in 17 countries and regions, including Japan, and sells its products in more than 80 nations worldwide.

"According to our company's one-hundred-year brand slogan, creating a healthy way of living, that is the slogan created from Japan and we are good at changing the mindset product range hopefully that our product and service extend to the consumer in a healthier way of living. Being from Japan, our technology has grown over the years, until today we are able to come up with many innovative products," said KM Chan from Rinnai Malaysia. The company's policy is to help enrich the lives of people in various local communities by providing an optimal solution that fits the lifestyle culture, climate condition, and energy situation of each country around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: 2 policemen killed after assailants open fire

Two Pakistani policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The policemen were deployed on security detail for polio teams, Dawn reported.Lower Dir Deputy Superintendent...

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case till Feb 5

The Jodhpur High Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused. Due to dearth of time, Justice Manoj Ku...

Harvey Elliott 'not too far away' from playing with regular first-team: Neil Critchley

Neil Critchley, who managed Liverpool in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, praised Harvey Elliott saying that the 16-year-old is not too far away from playing regular first-team football. Liverpool suffered a massive 5-0 defeat at the hands of A...

Equity indices scale new highs ahead of GST Council meet, IT and metal stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices continued their record-setting rally on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the crucial Goods and Services Tax GST Council meeting. The investor risk appetite also appeared to be gradually improving on expectation of furth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019