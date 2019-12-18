Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 02:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:04 IST
Turning a corner? English football fans tackle homophobic chants
Image Credit: Pixabay

The bitter rivalry between the two clubs was often blighted by homophobic gibes.

Chanting "does your boyfriend know you're here?" and "we can see you holding hands," some fans of London football club Crystal Palace would goad their opponents from Brighton, a seaside city known as the "gay capital" of Britain. But a match between the two teams on Monday passed without incident, a sign, LGBT+ advocacy groups say, of a concerted effort to stamp out gay abuse by encouraging fans to report it.

A string of alleged homophobic incidents at English football matches in recent weeks has focused attention on discrimination in the multi-billion dollar sport. On Dec. 8, two supporters at a match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers were detained by police for homophobic abuse.

Top clubs Everton and West Ham United have both investigated reports of homophobic chanting by their fans this month. [ Behind the grim headlines, though, is a possible silver lining.

Three official LGBT+ supporters groups say the recent incidents are evidence not of deepening bigotry but instead of fans who are more willing to confront it. "Across (the league) we are seeing an increase in fans reporting their own fans for discrimination. Whereas before it would hardly happen," said Stuart Matthews, who founded Brighton's LGBT+ supporters group Proud Seagulls in 2017.

RAINBOW ARMBANDS Premier League clubs in recent weeks celebrated the Rainbow Laces campaign, football's attempt to confront homophobia in the game with items ranging from captain's armbands to fans flying rainbow flags.

That was accompanied by a flurry of fans reporting abuse to anti-discrimination group Kick It Out. In addition to informing match stewards and the police, fans have discreetly alerted authorities by sending messages on social media as well as via a hotline and a dedicated app, said a Kick It Out, spokesman.

"Many people are tired (of the abuse) and, even though they may not be from the LGBT community, our allies are saying enough is enough when it comes to discrimination," said Tracy Brown, the co-chair of LGBT+ supporters group Chelsea Pride. According to research by Stonewall, an advocacy group, as many as four out of 10 LGBT people do not find sport a welcoming environment.

One concern for Brown is that the campaign to purge stadiums of abuse could inadvertently shift discrimination to streets and bars outside arenas after matches. In December, some West Ham fans sang a notorious chant that described Chelsea fans as "rent boys", a possible reference to the West London area of Chelsea being a destination for gay hook-ups.

The chant could be heard after the game, said Brown, adding that many fans believed discrimination was increasingly common on the way to and from matches. West Ham issued a statement on Dec. 2 saying they do not condone any discriminatory behavior by supporters.

After Monday's game between Crystal Palace and Brighton, Emma Wright of Crystal Palace's LGBT+ group Proud and Palace breathed a sigh of relief. "We were really pleased that... the match passed without homophobic chants picking up. We would like to thank our fellow Crystal Palace fans for their continued support and for an incredible atmosphere built on the rivalry and not homophobia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

Tranche I Issue oversubscribed MUMBAI, Dec. 18, 2019 PRNewswire -- LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which ...

Pearson sells stake in Penguin Random House, CEO to depart

British education company Pearson said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining 25 stake in publisher Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann, generating net proceeds of about 675 million.The group also said Chief Executive John Fallon ...

(Eds: dropping word )Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.

Eds dropping word Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case....

Samsung apologises after chairman jailed for union sabotage

Seoul, Dec 18 AFP The worlds biggest smartphone and chipmaker Samsung Electronics issued a rare apology Wednesday after its chairman was jailed for sabotaging union activities. Chairman Lee Sang-hoon and executive vice president Kang Kyung-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019