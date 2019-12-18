Soccer-Serie A chief apologises for anti-racism ape artwork
Italy's Serie A chief has apologized for the ape artwork used for its anti-racism campaign which has been widely criticized. The imagery by artist Simone Fugazzotto featured three apes with different colour eyes and detailing.
"We realised it was inappropriate," the league's chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a statement on Tuesday. Italian clubs AS Roma and AC Milan have criticised the choice of imagery that the league initially said: "aims to spread the values of integration, multiculturalism, and brotherhood".
Fugazzotto, who uses apes in much of his work, defended his creation, saying "we are all monkeys".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Serie A
- Simone Fugazzotto
- AC Milan
ALSO READ
'See you soon in Italy': Ibrahimovic fuels talk of Serie A return
UPDATE 1-Italy readies banking union proposals after winning ESM delay
Italy places more migrants around Europe, Salvini focuses on economy
Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value of Chrysler by $5.6 bln
Pele's last Brazil jersey sells for 30,000 euros in Italy