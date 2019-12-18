U.S. envoy for North Korea Biegun to visit China this week -State Department
U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Beijing on Thursday and Friday, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
Biegun will travel to China after holding talks with officials in South Korea and Japan this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
