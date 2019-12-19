REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:15 a.m. GMT/1:15 a.m. ET

Speaking from his hospital bed in Dubai, Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said a special court’s decision to sentence him to death in a high treason case was the result of a “personal vendetta”.

MALAYSIA-MUSLIMALLIANCE/ Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Hosting a summit of Muslim leaders, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad bemoaned the state of Islam and defended the meeting that has been shunned by Saudi Arabia and criticized for undermining the bigger Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Divided U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump in historic vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DIVIDE/

Split-screen America: Alternate realities on display as House votes to impeach Trump WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans got a striking split-screen view on Wednesday of just how divided their politics have become.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA-BUSINESS/

Tariffs, trade tensions worry Fortune 500 CEOs: U.S. Chamber of Commerce WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tariffs and trade tensions are a huge source of worry for U.S. companies, with nearly half of Fortune 500 companies referencing such concerns during last quarter’s earnings calls, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

FIATCHRYSLER-M-A-PSA/ Long road ahead as Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot agree to $50 billion merger

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA face the challenge of winning over regulators and delivering on a pledge to slash costs without closing factories after sealing a binding deal to create the world’s fourth biggest carmaker. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-SPAIN-LOTTERY/ It's not Christmas in Spain until 'The Fat One' sings

MADRID(Reuters) - Forget Black Friday, twinkling lights or any other Christmas tradition; Spain’s Christmas season doesn’t properly kick off until Sunday when El Gordo, the world’s richest lottery, hands out prizes totaling 2.38 billion euros ($2.62 billion). SPORTS

TENNIS-YEARENDER/ 2019 a year of upheaval - except for Nadal and Djokovic

LONDON (Reuters) - In many ways 2019 felt like a year of upheaval with a revamped Davis Cup, a shake-up in the ATP hierarchy and new faces lighting up the women’s game, yet some things - notably the furniture at the top of men’s tennis - refuse to budge. TENNIS-ABUDHABI/

Tsitsipas sets Grand Slam target for 2020 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is targeting a Grand Slam in 2020 as part of his quest to finish the season in the top three of men’s tennis, which has been dominated by Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent seasons.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong people march to foreign consulates; organise peaceful rally

Hong Kong protesters to march to foreign consulates in the city, including Australia, Italy, Britain, European Union, the United States, Japan and Canada, calling on foreign countries to back the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, signed into law by President Trump last month. Later in the day, protesters are organising a peaceful rally from Chater Gardens. 19 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/EU (TV) EU court adviser to issue opinion on landmark case pitting Facebook against privacy activist Schrems

An adviser to Europe's top court will issue a non-binding opinion in a case pitting Facebook against Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems which could affect how hundreds of thousands of companies transfer personal data worldwide and Europeans' privacy rights. 19 Dec 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV) Russian President Putin holds annual news conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual hours-long news conference attended by journalists from across the country. 19 Dec 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

UN-FUNDING/ (PIX) (TV) Lights out for multilateralism? Alarm as U.N. faces cash squeeze

A U.N. liquidity crisis is affecting operations in the home of multilateral diplomacy, Geneva’s aging “Palais des Nations’, amid growing signs that some member states are losing faith. The United Nations is grappling with a $768 million hole in its 2019 general budget, with fees due from 51 countries including contributors Brazil and the United States, amid other signs that global institutions are struggling. 19 Dec 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT In historic moment, divided U.S. House votes to impeach Donald Trump

Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for a trial next month in the Republican-controlled Senate. 19 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DECIDERS (PIX) Few minds changed, but political passions roused, as Trump formally impeached

Voters in four U.S. swing counties that will play a critical role in deciding whether to re-elect President Donald Trump next year weigh in on the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him. Story based on interviews with voters in Northampton County, Pennsylvania; Pinellas County, Florida; Maricopa County, Arizona, and Racine County, Wisconsin. 19 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) State opening of British parliament planned

Planned state opening of British parliament planned for Dec. 19. 19 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-EXCLUDED (PIX) Left out of the debate, Democratic hopefuls seek limelight off stage

The Democratic Party has winnowed the debate stage to the smallest crowed of presidential hopefuls yet, but those who didn't make the cut are still gunning for their chance to break through. Julian Castro toured Los Angeles' notorious Skid Row on Wednesday, the nation's largest encampment of homeless, miles from where seven of his rivals will debate on Thursday night. 19 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/ (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks on human rights in Iran

Less than two weeks after United States and Iran swapped prisoners in rare act of cooperation, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran and may signal possibility of further sanctions on Islamic republic. 19 Dec 15:15 ET, 20:15 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/UN (TV) U.N. Security Council due to meet on the state of compliance with resolution underpinning the Iran nuclear deal

U.N. Security Council due to meet on the state of compliance with resolution underpinning the Iran nuclear deal. 19 Dec 20:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT MEXICO-ARCHEOLOGY/TEOTIHUACAN (PIX) (TV)

Surprising level of equality reigned at ancient Mexican metropolis Recently unearthed fragments of pre-Aztec mural paintings found on the outskirts of what was once the largest city of the Americas add to mounting evidence than even commoners had full access to the finer things in life.

19 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT FILM-1917/INTERVIEWS (PIX) (TV)

Lengthy takes and mile-long trenches: the making of Mendes' war drama "1917" Director Sam Mendes and his lead actors take us behind the scenes of their new World War One movie "1917", in which the camera follows the protagonists as if in one take - a challenge for the filmmaker and his team.

19 Dec 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SANTA LETTERS (PIX) (TV)

Far from the North Pole, New York home receives letters for Santa A resident of New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood started getting letters to Santa Claus at his apartment. Instead of throwing the cards in the bin, Jim Glaub has started a foundation - Miracle on 22nd Street - that answers the children’s letters.

19 Dec 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ECONOMY/WEST (PIX) Oil patch woes: Amid downturn, Alberta rages at Canada's Trudeau

A commodity downturn from oil to agriculture and forestry and Canada's political problems with pipelines and trade have caused left a swath of economic destruction. Alberta, usually one of Canada's wealthiest provinces, has seen layoffs, oil well shut-ins and strains on food banks. 19 Dec 06:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

EU-AIRBNB/ (PIX) Airbnb, online service or property agent? Europe's top court to rule

Is it an online booking service? Or a real estate agent? U.S. home sharing site Airbnb will on Dec. 19 know how it should be labelled when Europe's top court rules on the issue amidst a backlash from the hotel industry and some cities. 19 Dec 08:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/MINUTES Turkish central bank releases minutes of its Dec. 12 MPC meeting

Turkish central bank releases minutes of its Dec. 12 MPC meeting when it cut its policy rate to 12% from 14%. 19 Dec 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

CUBA-ECONOMY/MONEY (PIX) (TV) EXPLAINER- Navigating Cuba's money labyrinth

Cuba's government has ramped up moves of late to eliminate the Communist-run country's dual monetary system, a step that analysts say could spell short-term pain but is key to boosting the ailing economy. 19 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

Russian anti-doping agency's supervisory board meets to discuss WADA sanctions The supervisory board of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA meets to discuss whether to appeal WADA's sanctions against the country, which including barring it from the next two Olympics and world championships in a string of sports.

19 Dec 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

