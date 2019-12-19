Moscow shooting incident could be linked to Putin speech - FSB source
A shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening may have been planned to coincide with a speech President Vladimir Putin was making to commemorate Russia's day of the security services (FSB), a source close to the FSB told Reuters.
Russian investigators opened criminal proceedings into the attempted murder of law enforcement officers after the incident, which left two FSB personnel seriously wounded, the Interfax news agency cited the health ministry as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- FSB
- Russia
- Interfax
ALSO READ
Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban
UPDATE 2-Putin says Moscow could appeal Russia sports ban
Russia awaits Modi's participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy
Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.
Yuri Luzhkov, ex-Moscow mayor who transformed Russian capital, has died