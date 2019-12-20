Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 00:48 IST
India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible action" to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attacks, including Mumbai and Pathankot strikes. The two countries also asked Pakistan to take concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and D-Company of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, according to a Joint Statement issued after the 2+2 Dialogue between India and the US.

India and Afghanistan accuse Pakistan of providing safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, Haqqani Network and other militant groups, which carry out attacks in the two countries. The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.

The first 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in September last year after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump. "The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner, and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the Joint Statement said.

India appreciated US support at the United Nations for terrorism designations, including of JeM leader Masood Azhar, and the US welcomed changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorism designations, it said. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people, including six Americans, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist and founder of the LeT, was the mastermind of the Mumbai terror attack. The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The US has also offered a USD 10 million rewards for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Pakistan has been reluctant to take any concrete action against Saeed. It has also faced strict scrutiny and serious warnings from FATF (Financial Action Task Force) for its lack of action to curb terror financing by pro-terror groups and individuals, the statement said. Taking note of the judicial cooperation on terrorism cases between the US Federal Judicial Center and the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, the two sides intend to facilitate further cooperation between them in new areas and through joint judicial workshops for third-country partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free-agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...

Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return

Abuja, Dec 20 AFP Nigerias anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the countrys biggest ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai. Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of atto...

People News Roundup: Adidas, Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collection; R. Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Adidas and Beyonce to launch gender-neutral collectionAdidas will start selling a new collection designed with singer Beyonce on Jan. 18 in a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand that includes ...

Michigan-based research institute to pay $5.5 mln over Chinese-funded grants

The Van Andel Research Institute, which conducts biomedical research, will pay 5.5 million to resolve civil charges that it failed to disclose to the U.S. government that two of its researchers were funded by Chinese government grants, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019