US Special Representative for North Korea arrives in Beijing

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Beijing on Thursday on a previously unannounced two-day trip, reported Yonhap. This comes after the Special Representative during his visit to Seoul, offered to meet North Korean officials.

But the North has not responded to Biegun's offer, at least publicly, Yonhap reported. Biegun, who arrived here from Tokyo is expected to meet with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and other senior officials. He is likely to discuss a UN Security Council resolution drafted by China and Russia calling for a partial easing of sanctions on North Korea.

The US State Department announced Biegun's trip only on Wednesday, fuelling 'speculations if it could be related to the meeting offer he made to North Korea.' In Seoul, Biegun had said that the US has no deadline on nuclear negotiations with North. (ANI)

