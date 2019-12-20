Rajnath, Jaishankar meet Trump; discuss progress made on trade, other bilateral issues
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on US President Donald Trump on Thursday and held a discussion on the progress made on various bilateral issues, including trade, between the two countries.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on US President Donald Trump on Thursday and held a discussion on the progress made on various bilateral issues, including trade, between the two countries. "We paid a courtesy call to (Donald Trump). Some subjects did come up. There was some discussion on how have various issues progressed. There was some discussion on trade. We shared with him what had been discussed at the 2+2 (Ministerial Dialogue)," Jaishankar said at a press conference here.
During the 30-minute long meeting, which came after the conclusion of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Trump recollected his appearance at the mega Howdy Modi event alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston earlier this year. The high-level 2+2 dialogue took place in Washington on Wednesday and was attended by Singh, Jaishankar and their American counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. (ANI)
