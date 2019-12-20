Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan Cabinet approves record defence budget for coming year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:57 IST
Japan Cabinet approves record defence budget for coming year

Tokyo, Dec 20 (AP) Japan's Cabinet approved a record defense budget Friday that includes a number of American stealth fighter jets as well as funding to research potentially developing its own fighter jet program. The 5.31 trillion yen (USD 48.6 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2020 still needs parliamentary approval, but would be a 1.1 per cent increase from the current year. Japan's defence spending has risen for seven consecutive years by a total of 13 per cent since 2013, a year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office, as the government looks to increase its defense posture amid threats from China and North Korea.

Among the most costly purchases in the draft are Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighters. Under the 2020 budget plan, Japan is to buy six F-35B stealth fighter jets capable of short takeoff and vertical landing at a cost of 79.3 billion yen (USD 725 million). Those six are the first of 42 F-35Bs Japan plans to acquire in coming years.

Buying costly American weapons helps reduce Japan's trade surplus with the US, a point of contention in Washington, but raises concerns at home that it will set back the country's fledgling local defense industry. The 2020 draft does include 28 billion yen (USD 256 million) for the initial research into developing next generation fighter jets to replace aging F-2s that are expected to retire in the 2030s.

Japan plans to develop its own engine, but is also considering co-developing some other parts with the US and Britain to increase compatibility, defense officials said. They said further details would be decided next year. Japan also plans to buy three F-35As for 9.37 billion yen (USD 85.7 million) each as components for assembly at home, rather than as finished products that would cost slightly more. It will also allow the country to gain expertise.

To accommodate the F-35Bs, the Defence Ministry will spend 3.1 billion yen (USD 290 million) to reconfigure one of its two helicopter carriers, Izumo, with a heat-resistant flight deck and guiding lights, beginning next year. The other flat-top, Kaga, will be reconfigured later. Despite its pacifist constitution, Japan's defense spending ranks among the world's top 10, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Abe has pushed for Japan's Self-Defense Force to expand its international role and capability by bolstering cooperation and weapons compatibility with its ally, the US, as it increasingly works alongside American troops. Abe in 2015 reinterpreted Japan's constitution to allow the use of force in depending itself and its allies.

Japan is now expected to send its naval troops to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels transporting oil amid tension in the region. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman from Apr 2020

Mahindra Group on Friday said Anand Mahindra will step down as Executive Chairman from April 1, 2020. With effect from April 1, 2020, Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra Mahindra. This is...

Ships entering Indian waters subjected to environmental laws, says NGT

There is lack of effective monitoring of air pollution caused by ships entering Indian Maritime Zone, the National Green Tribunal has observed and said that vessels entering Indian waters are subject to environmental laws. A bench headed by...

Australian PM ends holiday to face fire crisis

Sydney, Dec 20 AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday on Friday following a barrage of criticism for vacationing while his country battles an unprecedented bushfire crisis. Morrison expressed regret for the ...

Let’s give 'Endgame' their moment: James Cameron confident of 'Avatar 2' breaking records

James Cameron says Avengers Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film. In July, the superhero film became the worlds highest grossing movie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019