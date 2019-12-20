Christmas tree app updates tradition in Estonia

Estonians have always headed to the forests in their thousands to cut down Christmas trees, but these days they will probably have a smartphone in their hands.

The state forestry company of Estonia, a country where almost all government services are available online, has launched a mobile application that allows people to search for their trees and pay for them.

"It is a nice feeling to bring your own tree from the forest," said Katrin Sagur, who went with her husband and kids this week to pick out a Christmas tree using the app.

