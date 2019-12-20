Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin doctor's sex assault conviction quashed in UK

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:15 IST
Indian-origin doctor's sex assault conviction quashed in UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-origin general practitioner has spoken out about the toll a jail sentence for sexual assault has taken on his life after he was exonerated of the charge following a Court of Appeal hearing in the UK. Rajeshkumar Mehta was found guilty at a Birmingham Crown Court trial in April last year and jailed for 15 months.

The 65-year-old, who worked as a general practitioner (GP) in Birmingham before being accused by a patient of sexual assault, had the conviction quashed last week, with a full written judgment set to be handed down. "After my conviction, I lost everything. I lost my career after nearly 40 years of NHS [National Health Service] service," Mehta said in a statement.

"I lost my reputation after adverse media coverage, not only following the conviction but also following the medical regulator's decision to strike me off the medical register, instead of waiting for the outcome of the ongoing appeal," he said. Mehta was struck off by Britain's General Medical Council register following a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. It was claimed that during an "examination", the GP allegedly wrongly touched the female patient in question and asked her inappropriate questions about her sexual history.

But last Friday, Mehta had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal after new evidence came to light showing the patient may have lied under oath. "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and West Midlands Police have a lot to answer for; in my case, their disclosure failings contributed to a catastrophic outcome, and, whilst I have already served my sentence, I hope that my case will further highlight the need for them to perform their obligations properly," said Mehta, whose union hopes to have him reinstated on the medical register.

A CPS spokesperson said it was "incorrect" to claim that it failed in its disclosure obligations in the case. "The material that formed the basis of the grounds of appeal was not in the possession of the CPS at the time of the original trial, and the Court of Appeal did not suggest that the prosecution had failed in our duties of disclosure," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Denly defies illness to score England century

Benoni, South Africa, Dec 20 AFP Joe Denly defied illness to score the first century of Englands tour of South Africa when he made 103 on the first day of a non-first-class three-day match against South Africa A at Willowmoore Park on Frida...

Pondicherry varsity students council to boycott convocation presided over by Prez Kovind

The Pondicherry Universitys student council on Friday said it will boycott the annual convocation, which will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, to protest state repression against students. The 27th annual convocation of the va...

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with economists

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with some leading economists here as a part of her consultations for the Union Budget 2020-21. The main focus areas of the discussions included steps needed to achieve USD 5 trill...

Despite noteban, Maha revenue increased in 2017-18: CAG report

The Maharashtras governments revenue for financial year 2017-18 increased significantly when compared to the previous fiscal despite the announcement of demonetisation a few months before this period, a CAG financial report has stated. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019