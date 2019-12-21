Left Menu
Pak objects to its mention in Indo-US joint statement

  • PTI
  • Islamabad
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:24 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Friday took strong exception to the references towards it in the Indo-US joint statement issued after the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue in Washington. The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were held in Washington on Wednesday.

As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India shared its assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general.

"We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace," he said. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the "anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defense and external affairs during the joint press availability are equally reprehensible." "We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement," it said.

The FO said that Pakistan's concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the US-India joint statement were conveyed to the US through diplomatic channels. The FO said that India's abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir poses a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.

India on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories. Pakistan urged the international community to recognize Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices, and successes in the fight against terrorism.

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Article 370 abrogated to boost economic development, end discrimination: US lawmaker

An influential US lawmaker has said that the Indian governments decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was to support efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost economic development, fight corruption and end caste ...

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...

Xi told Trump US interference harming Chinese interests: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported. In a phone con...
