UNSC rejects Russia resolution on Syria

Moscow [Russia], Dec 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The members of the United Nations Security Council decided not to support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for a period of six months. The resolution received 5 votes in favour, while 4 members voted against it, and 4 countries abstained.

A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Earlier in the day, Russia and China rejected a resolution drafted by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait that called for authorising deliveries through three crossings for another year. (ANI/Sputnik)

