US 'firmly' opposes ICC probe into alleged Israeli war crimes: Pompeo
The United States is "firmly" opposed to an International Criminal Court probe into alleged Israeli war crimes, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday. A move by the court's chief prosecutor to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories has sparked a furious reaction from Israel, Washington's top ally in the region.
"We firmly oppose this and any other action that seeks to target Israel unfairly," Pompeo said. "We do not believe the Palestinians qualify as a sovereign state, and they, therefore, are not qualified to obtain full membership, or participate as a state in international organizations, entities, or conferences, including the ICC."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- United States
- International Criminal Court
- Israeli
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States
UPDATE 3-North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
UPDATE 8-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation
UPDATE 12-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation
UPDATE 2-North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States