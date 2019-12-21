REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.

NORTHKOREA-USA-RIGHTS North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea lashed back at the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington’s “malicious words” would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, state news agency KCNA reported. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE After fiery debate, Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls return to campaign trail

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls headed back to the campaign trail on Friday after a debate that featured attacks on rising contender Pete Buttigieg’s lack of political experience and fundraising from wealthy donors. USA-TRUMP-PACKAGE

Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown: White House spokesman WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One.

BUSINESS SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING-REPUTATION

Boeing's failed Starliner mission strains 'reliability' pitch SEATTLE/CAPE CANAVERAL (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s stunted Friday debut of its astronaut capsule threatens to dent the U.S. aerospace incumbent’s self-declared competitive advantage of mission reliability against the price and innovation strengths of “new space” players like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

SEC-PROBE SEC probes at least two trading firms over NYSE listings

The U.S. securities regulator has asked at least two trading firms for information regarding a broad investigation into initial public offerings and direct listings going back five years on the New York Stock Exchange, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

"Cats" star Derulo says "reviews don't matter" after critics claw musical film LONDON (Reuters) - “Cats” star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie “an incredible, brave piece of art”.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bucks get bounce-back win over Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 11 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from the end of their winning streak in emphatic fashion with a 111-104 victory Thursday over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-KELLY-ARREST Steelers cut safety kelly after arrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived safety Kameron Kelly after his arrest following an early morning altercation at a local bar on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-GETAWAY (TV)

French holidaymakers defy to striking rail workers in holiday getaway We aim to deliver a tight colour sidebar on the Christmas getaway as France's most hardline trade unions press on with a transport strike over the festive holidays

21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

