Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 11:32 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Hong Kong police arrested an 18-year-old man after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday evening, in an incident police said they suspected was linked to anti-government protests that have convulsed the city.

NORTHKOREA-USA-RIGHTS North Korea warns U.S. could 'pay dearly' for human rights criticism

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea lashed back at the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington’s “malicious words” would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, state news agency KCNA reported. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE After fiery debate, Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls return to campaign trail

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls headed back to the campaign trail on Friday after a debate that featured attacks on rising contender Pete Buttigieg’s lack of political experience and fundraising from wealthy donors. USA-TRUMP-PACKAGE

Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown: White House spokesman WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One.

BUSINESS SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING-REPUTATION

Boeing's failed Starliner mission strains 'reliability' pitch SEATTLE/CAPE CANAVERAL (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s stunted Friday debut of its astronaut capsule threatens to dent the U.S. aerospace incumbent’s self-declared competitive advantage of mission reliability against the price and innovation strengths of “new space” players like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

SEC-PROBE SEC probes at least two trading firms over NYSE listings

The U.S. securities regulator has asked at least two trading firms for information regarding a broad investigation into initial public offerings and direct listings going back five years on the New York Stock Exchange, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

"Cats" star Derulo says "reviews don't matter" after critics claw musical film LONDON (Reuters) - “Cats” star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie “an incredible, brave piece of art”.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bucks get bounce-back win over Lakers Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 11 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from the end of their winning streak in emphatic fashion with a 111-104 victory Thursday over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-KELLY-ARREST Steelers cut safety kelly after arrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived safety Kameron Kelly after his arrest following an early morning altercation at a local bar on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-GETAWAY (TV)

French holidaymakers defy to striking rail workers in holiday getaway We aim to deliver a tight colour sidebar on the Christmas getaway as France's most hardline trade unions press on with a transport strike over the festive holidays

21 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Army clarifies that Technical Entry Scheme to continue at IMA, Dehradun

The Indian Army on Saturday clarified that it has proposed the shifting of the training of its Technical Entry Scheme TES course from Officers Training Academy OTA in Gaya to the Indian Military Academy IMA in Dehradun. Indian Army has prop...

Jason Momoa's revenge drama 'Sweet Girl' adds Marsa Tomei

Spider-Man Far From Home star Marisa Tomei has boarded the cast of Netflixs revenge action film Sweet Girl, starring Jason Momoa in the lead. To be directed by debutante filmmaker Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film is about a grieving husband M...

Alcoholism is linked to brain pathways, suggests study

A recent scientific study states that alcoholism may be due to dysfunction in a specific brain pathway that normally helps keep drinking in check. The study was conducted by researchers of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcohol...

Hong Kong police say suspect fired shot during protest-related arrest

Hong Kong, Dec 21 AFP Hong Kong police on Saturday said an armed suspect fired a live round at officers as they tried to arrest him in an operation linked to the months of pro-democracy protests engulfing the city. Police said a 19-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019