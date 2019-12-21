Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 16:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist government.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters face off with police in mall protests

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police swept into several shopping malls on Saturday, chasing off and arresting some anti-government Hong Kong demonstrators who had gathered to press their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-PACKAGE Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown: White House spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE

Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned the 37-year-old mayor's thin political resume and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

BUSINESS CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E-US

PG&E creditors offer California wildfire victims $13.5 billion in cash upfront PG&E Corp's creditors have sweetened their offer to California wildfire victims, saying they are now prepared to pay $13.5 billion in cash upfront, according to a letter sent on Friday to state governor Gavin Newsom.

USA-RUSSIA-NORD-STREAM-COMPLETION Nord Stream 2 to press on with Europe gas pipe, despite U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The group behind Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it aimed to complete a pipeline to boost Russian gas supplies to Europe as soon as possible, after a major contractor suspended pipe-laying activities due to U.S. sanctions. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film LONDON (Reuters) - "Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art".

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday.

GOLF-AUSTRALIA Golf: Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- EL GORDO (TV)

Wining number for "El Gordo" jackpot is announced The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning number for the jackpot prize at the Christmas lottery draw know as "El Gordo." 22 Dec

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- WINNERS (TV) "El Gordo" winners celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery.

Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" Christmas lottery celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery. 22 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-JAPAN/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) N.Korea theat looms as China, Japan, S.Korea leaders huddle

Spectre of renewed confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang looms over the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea as they prepare to mett next week, as North Korea appears ready to break the uneasy detente and throw the region into turmoil. 22 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING-RETURN (PIX) (TV) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns back to Earth

Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule returns to Earth after failing to reach the orbit of the International Space Station after launch on Friday. 22 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UZBEKISTAN-ELECTION/ (TV) Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election

The Central Asian nation holds a parliamentary election, more free and open than any in the past two decades but still devoid of opposition. 22 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/WARNING SYSTEM (PIX) (TV) Inspecting the Indian Ocean tsunami warning system

As the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami approaches, we take a look at how the warning system, which is designed to alert people to get to safety and was installed in the region after the disaster, has been holding up. 22 Dec 04:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Tomorrow's game doesn't influence the path we have chosen: Simmons

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons feels his teams best show may not be enough to beat India in the series-decider here on Sunday but the outcome of the game wont influence the direction the Caribbean outfit has taken under his guidance. S...

Ranchi: Court gives death sentence to man for murdering, raping engineering student

A CBI court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to convict Rahul Raj in a rape and murder case of an engineering student in 2016 at her home in the citys Booty Basti. Special judge of the CBI court Anil Kumar Mishra awarded the death se...

EU-UK trade deal cannot allow 'race to the bottom' - EU's Barnier

The European Unions central interest in forging a free trade agreement with Britain is to agree common social and environmental standards and avoid a race to the bottom, the EU chief Brexit negotiator wrote in an opinion piece. British Prim...

Harinder wins men's title in 3rd leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour

Indian squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu clinched the mens title while Hana Ramadan of Egypt won the womens crown in the third leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour here on Saturday. Harinder defeated Tomotaka Endo of Japan 3-0 in a match th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019