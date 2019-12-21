REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist government.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters face off with police in mall protests

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police swept into several shopping malls on Saturday, chasing off and arresting some anti-government Hong Kong demonstrators who had gathered to press their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-PACKAGE Trump signs spending package to avert shutdown: White House spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown, White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE

Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned the 37-year-old mayor's thin political resume and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

BUSINESS CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E-US

PG&E creditors offer California wildfire victims $13.5 billion in cash upfront PG&E Corp's creditors have sweetened their offer to California wildfire victims, saying they are now prepared to pay $13.5 billion in cash upfront, according to a letter sent on Friday to state governor Gavin Newsom.

USA-RUSSIA-NORD-STREAM-COMPLETION Nord Stream 2 to press on with Europe gas pipe, despite U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The group behind Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it aimed to complete a pipeline to boost Russian gas supplies to Europe as soon as possible, after a major contractor suspended pipe-laying activities due to U.S. sanctions. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film LONDON (Reuters) - "Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art".

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Mavericks manhandle Sixers Tim Hardaway Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday.

GOLF-AUSTRALIA Golf: Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- EL GORDO (TV)

Wining number for "El Gordo" jackpot is announced The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning number for the jackpot prize at the Christmas lottery draw know as "El Gordo." 22 Dec

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- WINNERS (TV) "El Gordo" winners celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery.

Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" Christmas lottery celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery. 22 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-JAPAN/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) N.Korea theat looms as China, Japan, S.Korea leaders huddle

Spectre of renewed confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang looms over the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea as they prepare to mett next week, as North Korea appears ready to break the uneasy detente and throw the region into turmoil. 22 Dec SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING-RETURN (PIX) (TV) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns back to Earth

Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule returns to Earth after failing to reach the orbit of the International Space Station after launch on Friday. 22 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UZBEKISTAN-ELECTION/ (TV) Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election

The Central Asian nation holds a parliamentary election, more free and open than any in the past two decades but still devoid of opposition. 22 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/WARNING SYSTEM (PIX) (TV) Inspecting the Indian Ocean tsunami warning system

As the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami approaches, we take a look at how the warning system, which is designed to alert people to get to safety and was installed in the region after the disaster, has been holding up. 22 Dec 04:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

