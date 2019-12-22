People News Roundup: Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, traveled from the royal family's Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.

