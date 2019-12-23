Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian states propose land rights amid citizenship fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:36 IST
Indian states propose land rights amid citizenship fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities in the Indian states of Assam and West Bengal have vowed to protect the land rights of indigenous people and refugees amidst protests against a new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

In the northeastern state of Assam, a planned law will prevent indigenous people from selling land to non-indigenous persons, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. "That means our land will be preserved for our people," Sarma told reporters at the weekend after the state cabinet passed the measure.

But there is little clarity on the definition of an indigenous person in the state, where nearly 2 million people were left off a citizens' register earlier this year. In addition, nearly two-thirds of the land in the state, which borders Muslim-majority Bangladesh, is common land, said Walter Fernandes, a senior fellow at the North Eastern Social Research Centre, a think tank.

"When so much of the land belongs to the state, there is no question of selling or transferring that land," he said. "There are also several definitions of indigenous people, including tribal people, Assamese people, and others who have lived in the state for several decades. So it is not clear who the law will benefit," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government says that the new Citizenship Amendment Act is aimed at helping non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who fled to India before 2015, with a pathway to Indian citizenship. But many Indians believe that the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the country's secular constitution by making religion a test for citizenship.

India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and state responsibilities to protect them. Nor does it have a domestic law to protect the more than 200,000 refugees it hosts, including Tibetans, Sri Lankans, Afghans, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Modi, in a rally on Sunday, said his government has introduced reforms without any religious bias. At least 21 people have died in clashes with police as thousands of people took to the streets in towns and cities across India to protest the law, marking the biggest challenge to Modi's leadership since he first swept to power in 2014.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's chief minister, said she will not implement the citizenship law in the state. She said her government will expedite giving land rights to tens of thousands of immigrants who have lived in the state for nearly five decades.

"The state has been granting land titles to migrants from Nepal and Bangladesh, which gives them an identity and some measure of protection," said Fernandes. "It lets them be counted as legal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

54 new Humvees arrive in Djibouti City as part of partnership with US

A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a 31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the A...

Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control LoC is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.There are att...

SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order Do whatever it takes to stop them. That order, confirm...

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019