Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico ambassador resigns after book theft allegation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 23:02 IST
Mexico ambassador resigns after book theft allegation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City, Dec 23 (AP) A Mexican ambassador who was called home after allegedly attempting to steal a book from a shop in Argentina has resigned, officials said, and relatives reported he may have suffered behavioral changes due to a brain tumor. On Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the case "painful" and "sad".

Officials said late Sunday that Ambassador Óscar Ricardo Valero had resigned for health reasons, and Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, wrote in his Twitter account that Valero "is undergoing neurological treatment". Mexican news media reported that Valero allegedly also tried to take a T-shift without paying from a shop at the airport after he was called back to Mexico in early December.

At the request of relatives, Ebrard's office published a doctor's letter saying Valero had been treated for a brain tumor that may have altered his behavior. Ebrard described Valero, 77, a career diplomat with a long pedigree in Mexico's left, as "a great person." A letter by Dr. Ana Luisa Sosa states that Valero was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2012 that resulted in "behavioral changes."

While the tumor was surgically removed years ago, the letter says behavior changes in the last 1 1/2 years — including traffic tickets and "difficulties in personal relationships" — suggests the tumor or its after-effects may have returned or worsened. Video of the bookstore incident earlier this year appears to show the diplomat tucking the book — reportedly worth about $9.50 — into a stack of papers he is holding and being stopped by security after passing a detector gate on the way out.

The incident is especially embarrassing given López Obrador's main policy aim of promoting honesty among public servants. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS -Forget store traffic and bag count: Gauging retail performance in an online world

Marshal Cohen has religiously visited the same stores every holiday season since 1999.But rather than snapping up bargains and favorite gifts for friends and family, the chief retail industry adviser is there to scrutinize the purchasing ha...

UPDATE 3-China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from January 1

China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.Next year, China will implem...

Six JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike, JNUSU alleges

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU on Monday alleged six students have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike. The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intim...

New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution. He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi Univers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019