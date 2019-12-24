Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 00:16 IST
Russia checks its internet can work if cut off from worldwide web
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia completed a series of tests on Monday checking that its internet services could function if the country were to get cut off from the worldwide web, Deputy Communications Minister Aleksei Sokolov said.

The review, conducted over the course of several days on specially designated networks, follows a "sovereign internet" bill introduced in November in response to what Russia calls the "aggressive nature" of U.S. national cybersecurity strategy. According to the law, state-run institutions and security services, as well as all communications operators, messengers, and email providers, must participate in the tests, which do not affect regular internet users.

"Our goal was to provide uninterrupted internet service on Russian territory under any circumstances," Sokolov told a press briefing. "The outcomes of the review showed that government agencies and communications operators are ready to respond effectively to threats and to ensure the internet and communications operate effectively," Sokolov said.

The Communications Ministry will produce a report on the outcomes of the test to be reviewed by President Vladimir Putin, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge

As online shopping upends the retail business, many Wall Street analysts say traditional measures such as counting the number of people who visit stores on major shopping days are no longer a reliable gauge of a companys performance. Below ...

FOCUS -Forget store traffic and bag count: Gauging retail performance in an online world

Marshal Cohen has religiously visited the same stores every holiday season since 1999.But rather than snapping up bargains and favorite gifts for friends and family, the chief retail industry adviser is there to scrutinize the purchasing ha...

UPDATE 3-China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork, avocados from January 1

China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.Next year, China will implem...

Six JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike, JNUSU alleges

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU on Monday alleged six students have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike. The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019