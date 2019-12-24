REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS

India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police Indian authorities stepped up security and shut down the internet in various places on Tuesday while members of the ruling party planned marches backing a new citizenship law even though nationwide protests against it are escalating.

CHINA-JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA-MOON-ABE South Korea's Moon, Japan's Abe meet for first time in months as tension lingers

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades, officials from both sides said. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded. USA-TRUMP-RELIGION

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of 'unconditional loyalty' Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his “misuses of power” and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.

BUSINESS HEDGEFUNDS-ACTIVISTS

U.S. activist investors post strong gains as needling companies pays off Activist investors who are shaking up Corporate America with calls for operational fixes, refreshed boards and even sales of a company are delivering their best returns in six years with double-digit gains for 2019 after big losses in 2018.

TIKTOK-HOLIDAYSHOPPING Beauty brands tap TikTok influencers for holiday campaigns

In a TikTok video with the hashtag #awesomekiss, viral teen star Charli D’Amelio uses an eos Products lipbalm before kissing the screen and transforming into a dancing, costumed Santa in an ad for her 12 million followers. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-QUEEN UK's Queen Elizabeth stresses reconciliation after "quite bumpy" 2019

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a "quite bumpy" year for her own family and for Britain as it struggled with Brexit. CHRISTMAS-SEASON-KPOP-BTS

K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch' In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul’s ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-Pop boyband BTS.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSTRALIA

Australian Open prize pool jumps to $49 million, biggest gains for early rounds The prize pool for the 2020 Australian Open has been boosted by 14% to A$71 million ($49.1 million), organizers said on Tuesday, with the biggest gains for players exiting in the early rounds.

TENNIS-AUCKLAND Tennis: Andreescu out of season opener in Auckland with 'knee issues'

Auckland Classic organizers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to “knee issues”. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protests on Christmas eve Hong Kong anti-government protesters are expected to march in Kowloon island and rally inside shopping malls wearing Santa hats on Christmas eve.

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/ (GRAPHIC)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting, Syria and Libya likely to be in focus Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, with part of the focus expected to be on the situations in Syria and Libya. Erdogan's spokesman will hold a news conference afterwards.

24 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT NEPAL-CHINA/CRIME (PIX)

Nepal detains 122 Chinese for suspected cyber crime, bank fraud Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visa, officials said on Tuesday.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan's three Presidential candidates take part in live policy address Taiwan's three presidential candidates, including incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen and her main opponent Han Kuo-yu, take part in a second live policy address ahead of January's election.

25 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CHINA-USA/CYBER (PIX) EXCLUSIVE about a convicted Chinese malware broker

A Chinese malware broker who was convicted in the United States this year of dealing in malicious software linked to major hacks is back at his old workplace: teaching high-school computer courses, including one on internet security. 24 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

24 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/USA (PIX) (TV) Christmas is celebrated across the US

25 Dec

