Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:30 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL INDIA-CITIZENSHIP-PROTESTS

India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police Indian authorities stepped up security and shut down the internet in various places on Tuesday while members of the ruling party planned marches backing a new citizenship law even though nationwide protests against it are escalating.

CHINA-JAPAN-SOUTHKOREA-MOON-ABE South Korea's Moon, Japan's Abe meet for first time in months as tension lingers

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades, officials from both sides said. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded. USA-TRUMP-RELIGION

Christianity Today again slams Trump, raises issue of 'unconditional loyalty' Christianity Today, the magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham, renewed its criticism of President Donald Trump in a new editorial that cited his “misuses of power” and asked fellow Christians to examine their loyalty to him, days after a controversial editorial that called for his impeachment.

BUSINESS HEDGEFUNDS-ACTIVISTS

U.S. activist investors post strong gains as needling companies pays off Activist investors who are shaking up Corporate America with calls for operational fixes, refreshed boards and even sales of a company are delivering their best returns in six years with double-digit gains for 2019 after big losses in 2018.

TIKTOK-HOLIDAYSHOPPING Beauty brands tap TikTok influencers for holiday campaigns

In a TikTok video with the hashtag #awesomekiss, viral teen star Charli D’Amelio uses an eos Products lipbalm before kissing the screen and transforming into a dancing, costumed Santa in an ad for her 12 million followers. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-QUEEN UK's Queen Elizabeth stresses reconciliation after "quite bumpy" 2019

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a "quite bumpy" year for her own family and for Britain as it struggled with Brexit. CHRISTMAS-SEASON-KPOP-BTS

K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch' In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul’s ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-Pop boyband BTS.

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSTRALIA

Australian Open prize pool jumps to $49 million, biggest gains for early rounds The prize pool for the 2020 Australian Open has been boosted by 14% to A$71 million ($49.1 million), organizers said on Tuesday, with the biggest gains for players exiting in the early rounds.

TENNIS-AUCKLAND Tennis: Andreescu out of season opener in Auckland with 'knee issues'

Auckland Classic organizers suffered a major setback to their tournament lineup on Tuesday with U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrawing due to “knee issues”. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong protests on Christmas eve Hong Kong anti-government protesters are expected to march in Kowloon island and rally inside shopping malls wearing Santa hats on Christmas eve.

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/ (GRAPHIC)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting, Syria and Libya likely to be in focus Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, with part of the focus expected to be on the situations in Syria and Libya. Erdogan's spokesman will hold a news conference afterwards.

24 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT NEPAL-CHINA/CRIME (PIX)

Nepal detains 122 Chinese for suspected cyber crime, bank fraud Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visa, officials said on Tuesday.

24 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan's three Presidential candidates take part in live policy address Taiwan's three presidential candidates, including incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen and her main opponent Han Kuo-yu, take part in a second live policy address ahead of January's election.

25 Dec CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CHINA-USA/CYBER (PIX) EXCLUSIVE about a convicted Chinese malware broker

A Chinese malware broker who was convicted in the United States this year of dealing in malicious software linked to major hacks is back at his old workplace: teaching high-school computer courses, including one on internet security. 24 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

24 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/USA (PIX) (TV) Christmas is celebrated across the US

25 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China's use of prison labour

Chinas prison labour practices are in the spotlight after a six-year-old in Britain found a Christmas card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labour in a Shanghai jail. China denied the allegations, sa...

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...

Cabinet approves funding release for new projects in Swadesh Darshan Scheme

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release funds to the tune of Rs. 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 and additional Rs. 1854.67 crore for sanctioning of new projects...

Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019