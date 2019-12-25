Left Menu
Development News Edition

Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 10:01 IST
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day

Manila, Dec 25 (AFP) Typhoon Phanfone pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation. Thousands were stranded at shuttered ports or evacuation centres at the height of the festive season on Wednesday, and residents cowered in rain-soaked homes as Phanfone leapt from one small island to another for the second day.

The typhoon toppled houses and trees and blacked out cities in the Philippines' most storm-prone region, but no deaths were reported. Though weaker, Phanfone was tracking a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan -- the country's deadliest cyclone on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

More than 10,000 people spent the night in schools, gyms and government buildings hastily converted into evacuation centres as the typhoon made landfall Tuesday, civil defence officials said. "It was frightening. The glass windows shattered and we took cover by the stairs," Ailyn Metran told AFP after she and her four-year-old child spent the night at the local state weather service office where her husband worked.

A metal window frame flew off and fell onto a car parked outside the building, she said. With just two hours' sleep, the family returned to their home in the central city of Tacloban early Wednesday to find their two dogs safe, but the floor was covered in mud and a felled tree rested atop a nearby house.

The weather office said the typhoon strengthened slightly overnight Tuesday and was gusting at 195 kilometres (121 miles) an hour, velocities that can knock down small trees and destroy houses made of light materials. More islands are along its projected path are expected to be hit with destructive winds and intense rainfall before blowing out into the South China Sea early Thursday, it added.

More than 25,000 people trying to get home for the traditional Christmas Eve midnight dinner with their families remained stranded at ports on Christmas Day with ferry services still shut down, the coast guard said. Scores of flights to the region also remained cancelled, though the populous capital Manila, on the northern edge has so far been spared.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt. As such, the archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing scores of people and wiping out harvests, homes and other infrastructure and keeping millions perennially poor.

A July 2019 study by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said the most frequent storms lop one per cent off the Philippine economic output, with the stronger ones cutting output by nearly three per cent. (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

DPIIT to soon issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT is expected to soon issue a clarification on the issues raised by certain stakeholders over the governments decision to permit 26 percent FDI in the digital media sector, acc...

Hyatt plans to open 11 new hotels in India by 2020-end

Global hospitality firm Hyatt Hotels Corporation is looking to open 11 new hotels across India by the end of 2020 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a senior company official has said. The Chicago-headquartered firm currently ha...

Heavy hearts as Notre-Dame misses Xmas mass for first time since 1803

Paris, Dec 25 AFP Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris was unable to hold Christmas Eve Mass for the first time in more than 200 years -- after a fire ravaged its structure in April. With heavy hearts, French Catholics instead gathered at the near...

Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'

President Donald Trump has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him a nice present such as a beautiful vase for Christmas rather than a missile launch. The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019