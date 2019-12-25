Left Menu
Two Thai soldiers face rare murder charges in restive south

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 14:37 IST
Representative Image

Two soldiers in Thailand's south have been charged with the murder of civilians, a military spokesman said on Wednesday, in a rare rebuke in the insurgency-torn region where rights groups have long demanded greater transparency. The two turned themselves in on Dec. 20 and are now out on bail, Internal Security Operations Command spokesman Pramote Prom-in said. He gave no details about the victims.

"There will be an investigation and we will follow the legal procedures," he said. The charges come months after a nationwide furor over the death in a separate case of Abdullah Esormusor, a suspected insurgent who fell into a coma after interrogation at an army camp. The Thai military rejected allegations of torture and urged the public to wait for the result of an official inquiry.

A decades-old separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand's largely ethnic Malay-Muslim southern provinces has killed nearly 7,000 people since 2004, says Deep South Watch, a group that monitors the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

