Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia, China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 17:12 IST
Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia, China
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's armed forces will hold a joint, four-day naval exercise with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, a spokesman said Wednesday. The drill, which is to start on Saturday,1 will be the first such trilateral exercise as Tehran seeks to boost military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow amid unprecedented economic sanctions from Washington.

Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also stepped up in recent years. Iranian military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi said the joint maneuvers, which are aimed at promoting regional security, will extend as far as the Sea of Oman.

The drill is seen as a response to recent US maneuvers with its regional ally Saudi Arabia, in which China also participated. In the wake of recent escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on oil vessels and a missile-and-drone assault on the Saudi oil industry, the US has sent a number of American troops to the region and additional missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

Washington alleges that Iran carried out the September attack on the world's largest oil processor in the kingdom and an oil field, which caused oil prices to spike by the biggest percentage since the 1991 Gulf War. While Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels claimed the assault, Saudi Arabia said it was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran."

Iran has denied this and warned that any retaliatory attack targeting it would result in an "all-out war." Tehran, meanwhile, has also begun enriching uranium beyond the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the US unilaterally withdrew from over a year ago.

In 2017, Iran conducted a joint naval exercise with China near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, a passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 metres champion and she won gold at this years world championships in Doha.The 3...

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP Mangaluru, Dec 25 PTI The violent incidents during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru on December 19 was part of a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition parties...

Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints

Eds Adding details, incorporating related series Vatican City, Dec 25 AFP Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the worlds hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging...

Iran warplane crashes near dormant volcano: state media

Tehran, Dec 25 AFP An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported. State news agency IRNA said the jet went down at 900 am 0530 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019