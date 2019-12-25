Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vaticancity
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 17:43 IST
Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the world's hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela, and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging many African countries.

"May Christ bring his light to the many children suffering from war and conflicts in the Middle East and in various countries of the world," the 83-year-old pontiff said in his traditional Christmas message at the Vatican. "May he bring comfort to the beloved Syrian people who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade," he said, urging the international community to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security."

He used his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and the World) speech to call for a resolution to the crisis in Lebanon, where he hoped for a return to "harmonious coexistence". In the Middle East, notably Iraq and Yemen, the pope lamented that "so many people - struggling but not discouraged - still await a time of peace, security, and prosperity."

The Argentinian pope, noting that in South America "a number of nations are experiencing a time of social and political upheaval," urged that "the beloved Venezuelan people... receive the aid they need." He said the continent's crises and "many forms of poverty... offend the dignity of each person." The

pontiff also noted that "beloved Ukraine... yearns for concrete solutions for an enduring peace." Finally, Francis denounced attacks on Christians in Africa and prayed for victims of conflict, natural disasters, and disease in the world's poorest continent. The pontiff urged "comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria."

The pope prayed for migrants undertaking a perilous and potentially deadly sea crossing to Europe to seek a better life, saying: "It is an injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries." "It is an injustice that forces them to ensure unspeakable forms of abuse, the enslavement of every kind and torture in inhumane detention camps. It is an injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead, find themselves before walls of indifference."

Pope Francis also focused on the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, plagued by insecurity for a quarter of a century due to the presence of dozens of local and foreign armed groups. "May (Jesus Christ) brings peace to those living in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, torn by continuing conflicts," the pontiff said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...

Kathmandu records coldest day of season at 2.9 deg Celsius

Nepals capital city Kathmandu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature also dipped in several districts of the Terai region, the Hydrology and Meteoro...

MP govt official caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

An official of the Weights and Measurement Department in Madhya Pradesh was on Wednesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the Lokayukta Police said. District Weight and Measurement officer, Pankaj Kanodia, had sought the bribe amount fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019