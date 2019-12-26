Left Menu
China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills starting Friday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:48 IST
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

China, Iran, and Russia will hold joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday，amid heightened tensions in the region between Tehran and Washington. China will send the Xining, a guided-missile destroyer, to the drills, which will last from Dec. 27 to 30, and is meant to deepen cooperation between the three countries' navies, ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a monthly news briefing.

The Sea of Oman is a particularly sensitive waterway as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz - through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes - which in turn connects to the Arabian Gulf. The drills are also coming at a time of fraught tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Friction has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy. Washington has proposed a U.S.-led naval mission after several attacks in May and June on international merchant vessels, including Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters which the United States blamed on Iran. Tehran denies the accusations.

Tensions have risen in the region not only over Iran's disputed nuclear program but also over a September attack on Saudi oil facilities blamed on Iran by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Iran also denies involvement. China has close diplomatic, trade and energy ties with Iran.

But Beijing also has good relations with Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, meaning it has long had to tread a fine line in a part of the world where Beijing has traditionally exerted far less sway than the United States, Russia, France or Britain. Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Saudi Arabia next year as it is the host of the 2020 G20 summit.

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters.

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Delay in aircraft deliveries, non-availability of engines led to disruption in network: GoAir

GoAir, which has come under fire from passengers for cancelling dozens of flights abruptly earlier this week, on Thursday attributed the disruption in network to delay in aircraft deliveries and non-availability of engines. In a clarificat...

NIA searches Akhil Gogoi's house, seizes documents

The NIA on Thursday searched the residence of arrested RTI activist Akhil Gogoi here, and seized several documents and a laptop computer, officials said. The activist, who advises various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was w...

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...
