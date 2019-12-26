Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another caravan of Mexican migrants - but heading south of border for Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:32 IST
Another caravan of Mexican migrants - but heading south of border for Christmas
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Poor Central American migrants who form caravans to fend off predatory gangs as they cross Mexico's interior en route to the United States have made global headlines and drawn the ire of President Donald Trump.

But last week in the Texan border city of Laredo a caravan of about 1,500 families made up of Mexican migrants and Americans of Mexican origin set out in the opposite direction - for their Christmas holidays. Driving large cars laden with clothes, perfumes, and other Christmas presents, the Mexicans, all with U.S. legal status, bore scant resemblance to the Central American migrants trudging north on foot, except for their shared fear of criminal gangs.

"There's a lot of extortion, corruption, many people have been attacked," said Jesus Mendoza, a 35-year-old painter who obtained U.S. legal residency in August and returned to Mexico for the first time this year since 2001. About half of the 12 million Mexicans living in the United States have legal residency, and Mexico's Senate expected more than 3 million to return home this year.

But doing so by car poses a challenge as Mexico's northern border regions have been racked by a tide of drug-fueled violence that led to a record 29,000 murders last year. With three young children and a wife he met on Facebook, Mendoza was going back to a Mexico different from the one he left behind as a teenager before the country embarked on a so-called war on drugs in 2006 and violence spiraled.

"It's a sad thing that some don't want...to visit their family because of the situation," he told Reuters in Jalpan de Serra in central Mexico after arriving there on Dec. 16. Trump has called migrant caravans bound for the United States "invasions" and has threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico.

Car caravans moving south into Mexico have been rare over the past decade. But those who reached their family homes say safety in numbers is vital. "It's sad that when I enter Mexico I don't feel safe," said Mariela Ramirez Palacios, a Mexico-born resident of Oklahoma. "The caravan is safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab police books Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan for hurting sentiments of Christian community

The Punjab Police on Thursday booked actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and others for allegedly commenting on Jesus Christ on a television show. We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and direct...

BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh

Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into police brutality during widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act...

Iraqi protesters torch buildings, block roads over PM pick

Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the countrys south Thursday after torching several buildings overnight. The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leader...

Greaves Cotton's arm to provide service support to TVS 3-wheelers

Engineering firm Greaves Cottons multi-brand spares and service arm Greaves Care will provide service support to TVS three-wheelers under a strategic pan-India partnership, the company said on Thursday. Greaves&#160;Cotton currently has ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019