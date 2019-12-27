Left Menu
Development News Edition

China denies detained Uighur academic was sentenced to death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 15:18 IST
China denies detained Uighur academic was sentenced to death

Beijing, Dec 27 (AFP) China denied on Friday that detained Uighur academic Tashpolat Tiyip was secretly tried and sentenced to death, after UN experts demanded answers from Beijing. The foreign ministry said former Xinjiang University president Tiyip's case was still ongoing and his rights had been "protected in accordance with the law".

Tiyip was "suspected of corruption and bribery," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing Friday. Amnesty International said in September that it feared Tiyip, a prominent geographer, faced imminent execution after being "convicted in a secret and grossly unfair trial".

Tiyip was believed to have been convicted of "separatism" after being "forcibly disappeared" in 2017, although little information was available about his detention, according to Amnesty International. A group of United Nations special rapporteurs said Thursday in an article published by the UN that they were concerned by the uncertainty surrounding Tiyip's trial and the charges he faced.

The experts said they had asked Beijing for clarification on Tiyip's current location and situation and also called for his family to be allowed to visit him. China has faced international condemnation for rounding up an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Beijing initially denied the existence of the Xinjiang camps, but now says they are "vocational training centres" necessary to combat terrorism. The UN experts said that "incommunicado detention, enforced disappearances and secret trials have no place in a country governed by the rule of law".

Geng on Friday hit back, saying China urges the UN to "avoid interfering in countries' internal affairs, and avoid interfering in countries' judicial sovereignty". Tiyip is among many Uighur intellectuals who have disappeared from public and whom rights groups fear face persecution from the Chinese government.

In October, the European Parliament awarded a top human rights prize to jailed former economics professor Ilham Tohti. Tohti's daughter Jewher Ilham, who accepted the prize on his behalf in December, said she did not even know if her father was still alive. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet. Freedom of speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing press...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 20 of the Premier League on Dec. 28-29 games at 1500 GMT unless stated Saturday, Dec. 28Brighton Hove Albion v Bournemouth 1230 Brighton have not beaten their south coast rivals in four Pr...

Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbuls Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNN Turk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkeys largest city.There we...

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil

Mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil district of the Union Territory. The development comes days after it was reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has withdrawn 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019