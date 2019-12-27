Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy court rules home-growing cannabis is legal, reigniting dispute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:26 IST
Italy court rules home-growing cannabis is legal, reigniting dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italy's Supreme Court has ruled that small-scale domestic cultivation of cannabis is legal, in a landmark decision triggering calls for further legalization from weed advocates and anger from the country's conservatives. Called on to clarify previous conflicting interpretations of the law, the Court of Cassation decreed that the crime of growing narcotic drugs should exclude "small amounts grown domestically for the exclusive use of the grower".

The ruling was made on Dec. 19 but went unnoticed until Thursday, when it was reported by domestic news agencies and immediately fuelled a simmering political debate over cannabis use in Italy. "The court has opened the way, now it's up to us," said Matteo Mantero, a senator from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement.

Mantero presented an amendment to the 2020 budget calling for legalization and regulation of domestic cannabis use, but it was ruled inadmissible by the senate speaker from Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party. "Drugs cause harm, forget about growing them or buying them in shops," Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party said in a statement on Friday, in reference to shops selling low-strength "legal weed" that is widespread in Italy.

Maurizio Gasparri, a senator from Forza Italia which is allied to the League, said the first law the centre-right coalition would approve if it came to power "will cancel the absurd verdict of the court". Salvini, who was interior minister until he quit the government in August in a failed bid to trigger elections, pushed for the closure of legal weed shops and cheered in May when the Supreme Court said many of their products should be banned.

The commerce has thrived in the last three years in Italy under 2016 legislation allowing cannabis with a psychotropic active ingredient (THC) level below 0.6 percent. While the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement favors a more liberal approach to cannabis, its center-left, and centrist coalition allies are more cautious, meaning future legislation on the issue remains in doubt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

France summons Iranian ambassador over "intolerable" detentions

France summoned Irans ambassador on Friday to demand the release of two French citizens being held in Iranian jails after one of them, Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, began a hunger strike. As the president and foreign minister h...

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest surpluses in more asset classes: Ficci

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest their surpluses in a wider range of asset classes, industry body Ficci has suggested to the finance ministry. In its pre-Budget recommendations to the ministry, the body said allowi...

Das asks cos, banks to improve corporate governance to help lift efficiency of economy

Amidst rising macroeconomic worries best reflected in the falling growth numbers across the spectrum, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has flagged corporate governance concerns across India Inc, including banks, to lift the efficiency ...

Pakistan blasphemy death sentence for lecturer is 'travesty of justice': UN experts

The United Nations human rights experts on Thursday condemned the death sentence handed to lecturer Junaid Hafeez by a Pakistan court and called the ruling a travesty of justice Asserting that international law permits the death penalty onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019