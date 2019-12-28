World News Roundup: Phillippines bans two U.S. senators; Olivia Newton-John, a name in UK New Year's honors list and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

The Philippines has banned two U.S. lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic, the president's spokesman said on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte will impose visa requirements on U.S. nationals should any Philippine officials involved in the incarceration of Senator Leila de Lima be denied entry to the United States, as sought by U.S. senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.

Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honors list

Britain has recognized its film-directing and cricketing stars in the New Year's honors list, with a damehood for Olivia Newton-John and knighthoods for Sam Mendes, Steve McQueen, and cricketer Clive Lloyd. Honors also go to Ashes hero Ben Stokes, his captain Joe Root, and footballer Jill Scott.

Russia says it has deployed first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles

Russia deployed its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles on Friday, the Defence Ministry said, a move which President Vladimir Putin has boasted puts his country in a class of its own. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has informed Putin of the deployment, according to a ministry statement that did not disclose where the missiles were located.

Municipal police chief arrested over Mexican Mormon massacre

Mexican authorities have arrested a municipal police chief for his suspected links to the killing of three women and six children of U.S.-Mexican origin in northern Mexico last month, local media and an official said on Friday. Suspected drug cartel hitmen shot dead the nine women and children from families of Mormon origin in Sonora state on Nov. 4, sparking outrage in Mexico and the United States.

Wider Image: Mexico Mormon family has tearful Christmas after cartel murders

Surrounded by dozens of his descendants, Adrian LeBaron gave thanks to God as he prepared to celebrate Christmas for the first time since suspected Mexican drug cartel hitmen murdered his daughter and four grandchildren last month. The patriarch of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin, LeBaron was thrust into the media spotlight when gunmen shot dead nine women and children in the northern state of Sonora on Nov. 4, sparking outrage on both sides of the border.

Brazil steps up Venezuela border patrols after deserters cross

The Brazilian army stepped up patrols on the border with Venezuela on Friday, a day after picking up five deserting Venezuelan soldiers amid rising tensions between the two countries. Brazil's defense ministry said in a statement that the unarmed soldiers were found on Thursday on an indigenous reservation on the Brazilian side of the border.

Twelve dead as plane crashes after take-off in Kazakhstan

Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a plane with nearly 100 passengers and crew on board crashed soon after take-off in Kazakhstan on Friday. The Bek Air Fokker 100 got into trouble shortly after departing from Almaty, the Central Asian country's commercial center, on a pre-dawn flight to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Over 230,000 people flee Idlib in two-week Russian-backed offensive: U.N.

The United Nations said 235,000 civilians had fled their homes in rebel-held northwestern Syria during a Russian-backed campaign of airstrikes and shelling this month. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the exodus had taken place between Dec. 12 and 25.

Chilean President Pinera sparks fury with fake news claims

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, whose government has been rocked by riots over inequality, ignited a fresh wave of anger after claiming that "many" videos on social media of police abuse of demonstrators were "fake news," and unrest was being fomented by foreign governments. Pinera told CNN Chile in an interview that there had been a "gigantic" disinformation campaign with videos circulating on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that had been "filmed outside of Chile or misrepresented."

Exclusive: FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated' Epstein

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. They said a principal focus of the FBI's investigation is Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and other "people who facilitated" Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior.

