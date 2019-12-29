Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi plans OIC foreign ministers' meeting on Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 20:54 IST
Saudi plans OIC foreign ministers' meeting on Kashmir

Saudi Arabia plans to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir, in an apparent move by the Gulf Kingdom to please Pakistan which skipped a recent summit of Muslim nations in Malaysia seen by Riyadh as an attempt to create a new bloc to replace the dysfunctional OIC led by it. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday confirmed that Islamabad wanted that early meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be convened to discuss the human rights situation in Kashmir.

"Pakistan desires an early meeting of the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the human rights violations in Kashmir," he said while talking to the reporters in his home town of Multan. Qureshi's confirmation came after media reports here said that Saudi Arabia conveyed to Pakistan through its foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan this week that it was planning to convene a meeting on the Kashmir issue.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the ministerial level OIC meeting was expected to be held in Islamabad in April 2020. The Foreign Minister also said Pakistan had been raising the issue of Kashmir at appropriate forums and accused India of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Islamabad to convey the Saudi leadership's gratitude to Pakistan for not participating in the recently held Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim nations in view of the Gulf Kingdom's reservations. Prime Minister Imran Khan had confirmed Pakistan's participation in the summit hosted by Malaysia but skipped the event at the eleventh hour due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - key financial backers of the cash-strapped country.

Qureshi briefed Prince Faisal on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of India's move to abrogate Article 370 on August 5. "The two Foreign Ministers discussed OIC's role in the advancement of the cause of Kashmir," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He also "highlighted the Indian Government's actions with regard to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the systematic targeting of minorities in India, particularly Muslims," it said. The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The body has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

In a brief statement, the OIC last week said it was "closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India." Prince Faisal also called on Prime Minister Khan. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, spy agency ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and other senior officials.

Khan told the Saudi minister that alleged ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control were "stoking tensions and imperiling regional peace and security". The Kuala Lumpur summit had found strong support in Pakistan because of Saudi's growing trade ties with India and the OIC's failure to take a strong stance on Muslim issues.

The day-long visit of the Saudi Minister came after criticism of the alleged pressure put by the Gulf Kingdom on Pakistan to skip the Kuala Lumpur summit. The Summit from December 19-21 was seen by Saudis as an attempt to create a new bloc in the Muslim world that could become an alternative to the dysfunctional OIC led by the Gulf Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have extended financial support to the government of Prime Minister Khan to deal with the balance of payment crisis last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

3 dead, 1 injured as tempo falls into gorge on Expressway

Three persons were killed after a tempo in which they travelling plunged into a gorge near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said. According to police, one person suffered injuries in the incident that took place arou...

Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback

London, Dec 29 AFP Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Artetas home debut as Tammy Abrahams late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Lenos horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday. Leading through Pie...

3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhis Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Na...

Will not do anything that will harm interests of people: Assam

Expressing dismay over continuing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said he will not do anything that will harm the interests of the people of the state. Addressing a gatherin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019