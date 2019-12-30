Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey arrests 94 Islamic State suspects ahead of New Year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey arrests 94 Islamic State suspects ahead of New Year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish police detained 94 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in nationwide raids on Monday ahead of New Year celebrations, police and state media said, two months after the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

Police have rounded up jihadist militants in late December in the last two years since New Year's Day in 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-attack/gunman-kills-39-in-istanbul-nightclub-manhunt-under-way-idUSKBN14K0NH when a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by the militant group. Counter-terror police carried out the operations in the central provinces of Ankara, Kayseri, and Adana, and Batman in the southeast, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Istanbul police said it also made arrests.

At 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) in Batman, some 400 police officers detained 22 people in simultaneous raids on various addresses, seizing weapons, ammunition, and documents, Anadolu said. It said 30 Iraqis, two Syrians, and one Moroccan were detained in Ankara. Nine Iraqi citizens who had operated in Syria and Iraq were detained in Kayseri, while four Syrian and two Iraqi citizens were detained in Adana, it added.

Istanbul police said 20 Turks and four foreign nationals were captured in separate raids aimed to prevent potential attacks by the group ahead of New Year's. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 27 that Islamic State leader Baghdadi had been killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, near the Turkish border.

Two days later, Turkish police detained dozens of Islamic State suspects believed to have been plotting attacks targeting celebrations of Turkey's Republic Day celebrations. The government has said it will have repatriated most of its Islamic State detainees to their home countries by the end of the year.

Ankara had accused its European allies of being too slow to take back their citizens who traveled to the Middle East to join Islamic State. Turkey's NATO allies have been worried that its October offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia could lead to Islamic State suspects and their families escaping from the prisons and camps run by the YPG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

2020 looks promising for New Gurugram realty market

Gurugram Haryana India, Dec 30 ANINewsVoir New Gurugram is enjoying a strategic location due to its smooth connectivity. The widespread connectivity through National Highway-48 and the upcoming Dwarka Expressway will augur well for the real...

Sudan sentences 27 from intelligence service to death over teacher's killing

A Sudanese court sentenced 27 members of the national intelligence service to death on Monday over the killing of a teacher in detention in February during protests that led to the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir.The case marks...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

A top Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following air strikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that hit several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kon...

2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief

2019 was the hottest year on record for Russia weather chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019