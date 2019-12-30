Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli convicted of assault for spitting on Polish envoy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:09 IST
Israeli convicted of assault for spitting on Polish envoy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli who confessed to spitting on Poland's ambassador at a time of heightened tensions between the countries was convicted on Monday of assault, an offense that could carry up to two years in jail. Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court deferred sentencing of Erik Lederman, 65, who under a plea bargain was spared an additional charge of criminal threats against the envoy, Marek Magierowski.

In the May 14 incident, police said Lederman struck a car carrying Magierowski, then opened the door and spat on him twice. Lederman had apologized, saying the car had honked at him and he had not known the ambassador was inside. According to a transcript of Monday's hearing, Lederman's lawyer said his client had been aware that the car carried embassy staff "but not necessarily the ambassador himself and his driver".

The lawyer asked the court to consider Lederman's lack of a criminal record in sentencing and suggested that he warranted "non-conviction" - under Israeli legal procedure, an accelerated expunging of the assault case from his files. But prosecutors were opposed to this, the lawyer noted.

At the indictment stage, Lederman said he had come to the embassy to inquire about Polish restitution for his family, which had been through the Holocaust and had been turned away. He said an embassy employee used an anti-Semitic slur when he was there - an account denied by Magierowski. Polish-Israeli relations deteriorated this year over accusations that Warsaw has tolerated a revival of anti-Semitic behavior - something it denies - and disagreement over the degree of Polish involvement in the Nazi genocide of the Jews.

A lawyer who attended Monday's hearing on behalf of the Polish embassy voiced disappointment at not having been informed in advance of the plea bargain, saying that to have done so would have been "collegial, at least".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group...

Bilawal seeks MQM's support to topple Imran Khan government

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQMP an equal number of ministries in the Sindh provincial Cabinet if the party breaks off its alliance to topple the government o...

Five Kashmiri political leaders released after four months of detention, NC welcomes move

Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The leaders belonging to the Nati...

U.S. air strikes will have "dangerous consequences", Iraqi PM says

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned air strikes by the United States on several bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia group in Iraq and said the attack would have consequences.The prime minister described the Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019