Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin advocates normalising ties in New Year greetings to Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow in the coming year and advocated for normalising relations between the two countries in his New Year message to the White House.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:00 IST
Putin advocates normalising ties in New Year greetings to Trump
Russian President Donald Trump and US President Donald Trump met on sidelines on G-20 Summit in Osaka in June. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited his American counterpart Donald Trump to visit Moscow in the coming year and advocated for normalising relations between the two countries in his New Year message to the White House. "In a Christmas and New Year greeting message to President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin noted that Russia and the US were historically responsible for ensuring global security and stability and that Moscow speaks in favour of normalising bilateral relations and establishing an equal dialogue based on the mutual respect of interests," Putin's office said in a statement cited by CNN.

"The President of Russia also reaffirmed his invitation to Donald Trump to visit Moscow to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the statement read. Putin's invitation and wishes come after the Kremlin on Sunday released a separate readout of a phone call between Trump and Putin in which the two discussed "matters of mutual interest" and reached an agreement to "continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism."

Kremlin-provided statement of the call -- initiated by Russia and the first between Putin and Trump since July -- said that "Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the information shared via the special services that helped prevent terrorist acts in Russia," but did not provide additional details about what information the US had provided. Two Russian nationals, though, were detained on Friday based on information provided by the US, according to a statement issued by the Federal Security Service of Russia. They had intended to carry out terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg on the New Year's Eve, the Federal Security Service said.

The White House, however so far, has not released its own readout of the call and has not provided additional comment on the conversation between the leaders. In November, Trump said that he was considering Putin's invitation to attend the Victory Day Parade -- widely seen as a celebration of Russian military power on the anniversary of the victory of allied nations over Nazi Germany in World War II -- that takes place in early May in Moscow.

The last time an American president visited Russia was in 2013 when then-President Barack Obama took part in the G20 economic summit in St. Petersburg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to advancing US-India defence partnership: Ambassador Juster on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Monday congratulated Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for being appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff CDS and said he is looking forward to intensifying defence cooperation between the t...

Iran-backed Iraqi militia vows revenge to US airstrikes

An Iranian-backed militia said Monday that the death toll from US military strikes in Iraq and Syria against its fighters has risen to 25, vowing to exact revenge for the aggression of evil American ravens. The US attack the largest yet ta...

General Rawat's appointment as CDS a matter of pride and honour for Uttarakhand: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivevdra Singh Rawat on Monday congratulated Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the countrys first Chief of Defence Staff. Congratulating General Rawat on his appointment to the post, the chief mini...

UPDATE 2-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019