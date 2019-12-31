Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 05:31 IST
Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Britain's national minimum wage will rise by more than 6% next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds ($11.49) an hour, the government announced on Tuesday. The move puts Britain on track to meet its target for the minimum wage to reach 60% of median earnings by 2020, it added.

"Hard work should always pay, but for too long, people haven't seen the pay rises they deserve," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Britain's unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest since the 1970s and employment recently hit a record high, despite the minimum wage rising by more than a quarter since 2015 to now stand at 8.21 pounds an hour for those aged 25 and over.

The rise to 8.74 pounds is due to take place on April 1. Minimum pay rates for younger workers will also increase by between 4.6% and 6.5%, depending on their age, the government said. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said: "Raising wage floors by more than double the rate of inflation will pile further pressure on cash flow and eat into training and investment budgets.

"For this policy to be sustainable, the government must offset these costs by reducing others - and impose a moratorium on any further upfront costs for business." Britain's minimum wage was introduced under Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1999 and rose relatively modestly following the annual advice of a committee of academics, trade unionists and business representatives.

In 2015, faced with complaints about stagnant living standards, Conservative finance minister George Osborne said he wanted to raise the minimum wage for over-25s to 60% of median earnings by 2020 - implying bigger annual increases. The Resolution Foundation, an anti-poverty think-tank, said in May that Britain should slow the rate at which it increases its minimum wage to avoid the risk of low-paid workers being priced out of a job during the next recession.

Johnson pledged to raise the minimum wage to 10.50 pounds an hour by 2024 during the run-up to his landslide election victory on Dec. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

No nuke tests during queen visit, Major urged Chirac

British urged France not to conduct controversial nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific while Queen Elizabeth II was in New Zealand, newly released government files showed on Tuesday. The then-prime minister, John Major, told president Jacqu...

Facebook fined USD1.65 mn by Brazil

Brazil has fined Facebook USD1.65 million for improperly sharing users data in a case linked to the global Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook engaged in an abusive practice by allowing data from 443,000 users in Brazil to be unduly avail...

Britain feared boozing Yeltsin would die in office

Britain was so concerned by Russian president Boris Yeltsins heart attacks and drinking in 1995 that contingency plans were drawn up in case he died in office, declassified files showed on Tuesday. After Yeltsin suffered a second heart atta...

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

Britains national minimum wage will rise by more than 6 next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds 11.49 an hour, the government announced on Tuesday. The move puts Britain on track to meet its target for the minimum wage to reach 60 of median ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019