Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'
Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trail on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon. "I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution," Ghosn said in a statement.
He said would "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed" and that he could "finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week." Ghosn has been on bail in Japan since March on conditions that included surrendering his passport to authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
