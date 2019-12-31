Left Menu
Poland plans to offset hikes in power prices for households

Poland plans to offset hikes in power prices for households
Poland is working on legislation that will ease the burden on consumers of the rising cost of electricity, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday. The country's energy regulator URE has allowed state-run power companies Energa and Enea to hike prices in 2020, it said on Monday, following its approval for rival Tauron to

New power prices have not yet been approved for Poland's biggest energy group, state-run PGE. The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) promised last year that households would not be hit by increases despite rising carbon emission costs and surging wholesale power prices.

While PiS has not given details of how it plans to hold power prices steady for consumers next year, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the government was ready to launch a scheme to offset the impact on households. "We are working in the ministry of state assets on a draft legislation which will launch a compensation system for this small increase," Sasin told public radio. He added that 2020 prices will be similar to 2019 levels under the scheme.

