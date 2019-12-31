Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angry Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:22 IST
Angry Iraq protesters attack US embassy over strikes

Baghdad, Dec 31 (AFP) Several thousand Iraqi protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, breaching its outer wall and chanting "Death to America!" in anger over weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters. It was the first time in years protesters have been able to reach the US embassy, which is sheltered behind a series of checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone.

A stream of men in military fatigues, as well as some women, marched through those checkpoints to the embassy's walls with no apparent reaction from Iraqi security forces. Protesters threw rocks and wrenched security cameras off the walls.

US marines inside the compound fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, which had ignored calls over megaphones to back away from the embassy. The demonstrators waved flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a mostly Shiite network of Iraqi arnmed groups that has received training and weapons from powerful neighbour Iran.

On Sunday, at least 25 fighters from a hardline Hashed faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) were killed in US air strikes on a western base. The strikes were in response to a 36-rocket attack last week that killed one US contractor working at an Iraqi base, the latest in a string of attacks on areas where American troops are deployed.

They have not been claimed but US security assessments have largely blamed them on Kataeb Hezbollah. The United States has around 5,200 troops deployed across Iraq to train security forces and prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State jihadist group.

After the strikes, Kataeb Hezbollah and other pro-Iran factions in the Hashed demanded the "withdrawal of the American enemy". Protesters echoed those calls on Tuesday, carrying posters reading: "Parliament should oust US troops, or else we will."

Others carried banners with US President Donald Trump's face crossed out. They scrawled "No to America!" and "Shut by order of the Resistance Brigades" on the embassy gates.

Many set up tents to begin an indefinite sit-in. Among those at the protests were Iraq's National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayyadh -- who is also the head of the Hashed -- and other top Hashed officials.

Iraq had long feared being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between its two main allies the United States and Iran, after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran last year. Since the weekend strikes, ties have been increasingly strained.

Iraq's government, acting in a caretaker capacity after prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned in the face of street protests, threatened to summon the American ambassador. "American forces acted on their political priorities, not those of Iraqis," it said.

Dozens of lawmakers called on the government to review an agreement allowing the deployment of US soldiers in the country, saying the strikes amount to a violation of sovereignty that renders the pact obsolete. The United States, meanwhile, accused Iraq of failing to "protect" US interests in the country.

US defence officials have told AFP that pro-Iran factions now pose a greater threat than IS because of the repeated rocket attacks. Abdel Mahdi said he had been forewarned by US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the US would carry out the air strikes.

"He told me the United States would strike the Hezbollah Brigades and I told him it would be a very dangerous act that could lead to an escalation," Abdel Mahdi said. The premier tendered his resignation in November after two months of anti-government rallies. (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...

Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 127-cr assets of media group

Assets worth over Rs 127 crore belonging to a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the ED said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Pixion Group of companies co...

NCP MLA decides not to quit after seniors pacify him

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, who was miffed at not being inducted into the Maharashtra council of ministers, on Tuesday said he would not resign from the party. Solanke, who represents Majalgaon seat in Beed district, on Monday said would resi...

UPDATE 3-U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of protesters and militia fighters thronged the gates in fury at U.S. airstrikes in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019