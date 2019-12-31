Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh shuts down mobile networks along Indian border

The Bangladesh government, citing "security reasons," has ordered mobile telecommunication operators to shut down their networks along the border with India, authorities said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:58 IST
Bangladesh shuts down mobile networks along Indian border
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bangladesh government, citing "security reasons," has ordered mobile telecommunication operators to shut down their networks along the border with India, authorities said. On receiving a letter from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued on Sunday, mobile phone operators disabled their networks within 1 km of the border on Monday, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"We have ordered the (mobile network) shutdown in light of a government directive," BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan said. The directive, sent to Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink, said network coverage along the border with India would have to remain suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances."

Brig Gen (retd) S M Farhad, secretary-general at the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, was quoted as saying, "Mobile network operators in Bangladesh are compliant with government regulations; accordingly, the directive on border network coverage has already been implemented. "This decision will certainly have an impact since a large segment of citizens in the border areas will be out of the range of the internet, voice and other services," he added.

The decision will affect about 10 million mobile phone subscribers in 32 districts that share the border with India and Myanmar, as about 2,000 towers are located in those areas, a BTRC official said on conditions of anonymity. According to media reports, the official further said that the decision was taken out of concern that Indian Muslims might seek to enter Bangladesh after India introduced a new citizenship law which has triggered violent protests across India.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Kamal rebuffed any such reports saying, "I do not have any such information. Let me know about it first and then I will comment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...

DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission for Women DCW chief Swati Maliwals mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in central Delhi but was recovered with the arrest of the thief, police said on Tuesday. The phone was stolen on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone t...

UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britains Prince William launched a multi-million-pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the worlds greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earths biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earth shot ...

No ministry for Praniti, Cong man pens protest letter in blood

The non-inclusion of three-time Congress MLA Praniti Shinde in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in Maharashtra has irked party workers in Solapur, with one functionary writing a protest letter in blood and another tendering her resigna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019