Two Indian banks to cease operations in Sri Lanka

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has permitted Indian private sector lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to close their operations in the island nation, according to online news portal ColomboPage.

Two Indian banks to cease operations in Sri Lanka
Their licenses will be cancelled once winding-up operations are complete. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has permitted Indian private sector lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to close their operations in the island nation, according to online news portal ColomboPage. This follows requests by their parent banks. The licenses issued to them will be cancelled once the winding-up operations are complete.

ColomboPage said the two banks are no longer permitted to carry on banking operations, including accepting deposits from the public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

