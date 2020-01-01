Left Menu
Two Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen killed

  • Peshawar
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:30 IST
Two Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen killed

Two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists arrested for killing two policemen on polio duty last month were killed on Wednesday when one of them snatched a weapon from a police officer and tried to fire at the police team while they were being taken for identification parade in Markhanai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to an official statement. According to a statement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, one of the terror suspects snatched a weapon from a police officer and tried to attack the police team.

However, the bullet hit his accomplice, killing him on the spot. "Later, the terrorist who snatched the weapon from the police was also killed by the police team," the police statement added.

The two were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for killing two police officials deployed on polio duty on December 18. However, the police team remained unhurt in the incident.

"The policemen escaped certain death due to bulletproof jackets they were wearing," the statement said. The police has shifted the dead bodies to district head quarter for autopsy, the police added.

