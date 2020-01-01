Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. embassy after protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 22:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. embassy after protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. embassy's perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran. The demonstrators, angry at U.S. air strikes against the Tehran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group that killed at least 25 people, threw stones at the building while U.S. forces stationed on the rooftops fired tear gas to disperse them.

But by mid-afternoon, most appeared to have obeyed a call to withdraw, issued by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella group of mainly Shi'ite militia, which said the demonstrators' message had been heard. Young men used palm tree branches to sweep the street in front of the embassy compound, while others packed up the equipment and vans arrived to take people away. Some left to set up a protest camp in front of a nearby hotel.

Iraq's military said all protesters had left by the evening. The protests mark a new turn in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing out across the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces re-election in 2020, on Tuesday threatened to retaliate against Iran but said later he did not want war. The unrest followed U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

On Tuesday, crowds chanted 'Death to America!', lit fires, and smashed surveillance cameras. They breached an outer perimeter of the embassy but did not enter the main compound.

BIGGEST U.S. EMBASSY

The huge embassy, built along the banks of the Tigris River in central Baghdad's fortified "green zone" during American occupation following the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, is the biggest U.S. diplomatic mission in the world. Washington said its diplomats were safe and was rushing hundreds of extra troops to the region.

The embassy said all public consular operations were suspended and all future appointments canceled. The anti-American action comes after months of protests in Iraq against the government and the Iran-backed militias which support it. Many Iraqis complain their country has become a battlefield for a proxy war for influence between Washington and Tehran, and their leaders are too beholden to outside powers.

Iraq's government has long faced frictions in its close relations with the two foes. Trump spoke to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Tuesday and demanded Iraq protect the embassy. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned the U.S. attacks. Iran summoned a Swiss envoy, who represents U.S. interests in Tehran, to complain about what it described as "warmongering" words from Washington.

Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence. U.S. officials said 750 extra troops would initially be based out of Kuwait and as many as 4,000 troops could be sent to the region in the coming days.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq supporting local forces. The airstrikes have galvanized calls inside Iraq to expel them. Many in the crowd outside the embassy said ending Washington's presence in Iraq was their main goal.

'DEVIL'S DEN'

Despite decades of enmity between Iran and the United States, Iran-backed militias and U.S. forces found themselves on the same side during Iraq's 2014-2017 war against Islamic State fighters, with both powers helping the government recapture territory from militants who had overrun a third of Iraq.

Since then, U.S. troops have yet to leave, while the Iran-backed militias have been incorporated into the security forces. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who has announced plans to step down in the face of anti-government protests in which more than 450 people were killed, is backed by Iran and its allies.

The militia may have decided to pull back from the embassy to avoid making him look weak or to avert clashes with government forces. Overnight, demonstrators had pitched tents and camped outside the embassy walls, then brought food, cooking equipment and mattresses during the morning, indicating plans to stay before the withdrawal call.

"Our sit-in is eternal until this devil's den is closed off forever, but don't give anyone an excuse to make your protest violent. Don't clash with security," one protest leader told the crowd from a stage erected at the embassy before the departure. Young men, some in fatigues, waved militia flags and chanted "Death to America" as Apache helicopters circled above.

The embassy's outer walls bore scorch marks and graffiti. "Iraq is not safe for America and its followers," one read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

Irish PM, thousands of others usher in 2020 in Goa

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns to interview McCarthy for coaching vacancy

The Cleveland Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. McCarthy, 56, has already interviewed for the open coaching job with the ...

Traffic snarls across Delhi on first evening of 2020

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed across major roads of the national capital on the first evening of 2020 on Wednesday. Several roads leading to India Gate were choked as a large number of people turned at the iconic monument to celebrate ...

AAP slams Congress, previous SAD-BJP alliance government for high power prices in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Wednesday slammed Congress and previous SAD-BJP alliance governments of being hand in glove with the government-sponsored power mafia calling the shots in Punjab. If Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh a...

Punjab: Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry launches 'Divyang' friendly website

The official website of Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry has been made Divyang friendly with many state of the art features. The Punjab government is fully committed to provide a congenial environment to the Divyang Dif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020